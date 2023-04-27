Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.96-5.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.03-4.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.15-1.19 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $203.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $217.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.92 and its 200 day moving average is $178.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 65.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.80.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $8,298,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,667,554.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $46,115.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 309,997 shares of company stock worth $62,287,406. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

