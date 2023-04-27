Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHW remained flat at $5.83 on Wednesday. 116,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,702. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $8.15.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHW. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

