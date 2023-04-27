Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Trading 2.5% Higher

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $17.39. 69,595 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 95,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.93.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $217,491.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 297,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 35,689 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Featured Stories

