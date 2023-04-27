Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Trading 2.5% Higher

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $17.39. 69,595 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 95,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.93.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $217,491.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 297,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 35,689 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT)
- Can Boston Scientific Set Another Net High?
- Boeing Cleared For Takeoff In Earnings Turnaround
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.