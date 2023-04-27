Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.91 and last traded at $19.91. Approximately 340 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $20.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAIL. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 26,795 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000.

About Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF

The Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (FAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund aims to provide a defensive approach to global ex-US equities by actively managing put options with similar exposure and managing the collateral of the fund consisting mostly of cash and government bonds.

