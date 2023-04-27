Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.71. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.74 – $6.98 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on CPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an underweight rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.00.
Camden Property Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CPT stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.53. The stock had a trading volume of 921,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $97.74 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.93 and its 200 day moving average is $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.
Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Camden Property Trust Company Profile
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.