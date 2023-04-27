Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.71. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.74 – $6.98 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an underweight rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of CPT stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.53. The stock had a trading volume of 921,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $97.74 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.93 and its 200 day moving average is $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

