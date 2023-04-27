Cameco (CCJ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 28th. Analysts expect Cameco to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Cameco has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Cameco had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $385.99 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cameco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CCJ opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.36, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.94. Cameco has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 20,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Cameco by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cameco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,786,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,840,000 after acquiring an additional 235,738 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cameco by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

