Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,034.82

Canadian General Investments, Limited (LON:CGI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,034.82 ($25.41) and traded as low as GBX 1,910 ($23.85). Canadian General Investments shares last traded at GBX 2,000 ($24.98), with a volume of 5,111 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Canadian General Investments in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Canadian General Investments alerts:

Canadian General Investments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,987.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,034.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £419.08 million, a PE ratio of -269.62 and a beta of 1.25.

About Canadian General Investments

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.