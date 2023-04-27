Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Up 402.0% in April

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, an increase of 402.0% from the March 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Cansortium Price Performance

CNTMF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,933. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13. Cansortium has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.28.

About Cansortium

Cansortium, Inc engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm focuses on oil extracted and derived products for use by medical patients. Its objective is to invest in and develop multiple jurisdictions for the vertical integrated approach for the sale and distribution of processed cannabis oil in medical use frameworks.

