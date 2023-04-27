Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Up 402.0% in April

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, an increase of 402.0% from the March 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Cansortium Price Performance
CNTMF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,933. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13. Cansortium has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.28.
About Cansortium
