CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,600 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the March 31st total of 893,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.9 days.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ACDSF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.17. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,462. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $2.29.

Get CapitaLand Ascendas REIT alerts:

About CapitaLand Ascendas REIT

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT engages in the investment in a diverse portfolio of properties and property related assets. It operates through the following segments: Business and Science Park Properties and Suburban Offices; Integrated Development, Amenities, and Retail Properties; High-Specifications Industrial Properties and Data Centres; Light Industrial Properties and Flatted Factories; and Logistics and Distribution Centres.

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand Ascendas REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.