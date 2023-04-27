Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,334,940,000 after acquiring an additional 363,372 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 956.8% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 358,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,430,000 after purchasing an additional 324,383 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,708,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $583,126,000 after buying an additional 167,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,757,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $212.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.01. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

