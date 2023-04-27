Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.99 billion.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE CARR traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $40.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,329,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,362. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.02%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 157,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 59,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,204,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.