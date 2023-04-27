Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Shares Down 3.3%

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. 2,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 3,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03.

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA engages in the operation of food retail outlets. It operates a wide range of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores. The company was founded by Geoffroy Guichard on August 3, 1898 and is headquartered in Saint-Étienne, France.

