Casper (CSPR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $18.56 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last week, Casper has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $583.23 million and $18.56 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0532 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,671,483,163 coins and its circulating supply is 10,956,826,200 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,670,297,705 with 10,955,713,329 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.05393079 USD and is up 5.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $22,965,901.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

