Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

CPRX opened at $16.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Tierney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,881.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 313,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,729 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 81,325 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after buying an additional 241,686 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 121,870 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.

