cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Short Interest Update

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the March 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in cbdMD by 49.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of cbdMD by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 48,470 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of cbdMD by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 286,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 54,214 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of cbdMD during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of cbdMD by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 139,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.
YCBD opened at $4.32 on Thursday. cbdMD has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $40.05.
cbdMD, Inc engages in the business of operating cannabidiol brands such as Paw cannabidiol and cbdMD botanicals. Its product categories include CBD tinctures, gummies, topical, and bath bombs. The company was founded by Caryn Dunayer on March 17, 2015 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
