CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.36-2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr/yr to ~$1.52-1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

CBIZ Price Performance

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $52.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.75. CBIZ has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $53.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.56 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 47,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $2,414,213.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,035,143.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBIZ

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 60.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CBIZ in the first quarter worth $1,203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

See Also

