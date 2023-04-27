Celer Network (CELR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $173.80 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $173.80 million and $53.21 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

