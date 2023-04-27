Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Cenovus Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years. Cenovus Energy has a payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 3.9 %

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 9.44%. Research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $88,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at $232,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 46.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 71.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 18,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CVE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.