Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Cenovus Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years. Cenovus Energy has a payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of CVE stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $24.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CVE. CIBC lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 16,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

