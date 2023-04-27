Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Cenovus Energy Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$22.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.93. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$19.90 and a one year high of C$31.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C($0.25). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of C$14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.07 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 3.1501976 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CVE has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.62.
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.
