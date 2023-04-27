Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Centene updated its FY23 guidance to $6.40 EPS.

Centene Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of CNC opened at $66.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day moving average is $75.26. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. Centene has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Insider Activity at Centene

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Centene news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Centene news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in Centene by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centene by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.