CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.48 to $1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

CNP stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,326,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.38. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 47.80%.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,626,000 after acquiring an additional 48,616 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,809,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,281,000 after buying an additional 123,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Further Reading

