Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the March 31st total of 157,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Central Japan Railway Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJPRY traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.63. 20,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,495. Central Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Equities analysts expect that Central Japan Railway will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.