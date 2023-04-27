Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Central Pacific Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Central Pacific Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 48.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.6%.

CPF traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $15.88. 226,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,846. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $25.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.37. The company has a market cap of $429.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 26.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Paul K. Yonamine sold 4,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $66,898.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,483. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $159,788 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPF. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

