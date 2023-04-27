Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $735.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share.

Century Communities Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE CCS traded up $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $66.20. The company had a trading volume of 207,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day moving average is $54.88. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $67.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 5.79%.

Insider Activity at Century Communities

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,199,382.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 125.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 1,210.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 62.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCS. B. Riley increased their price target on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

