CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Increased to C$155.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CGI from C$133.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$150.00.

Shares of CGI stock traded down C$0.94 on Thursday, reaching C$137.27. The company had a trading volume of 210,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,624. The firm has a market cap of C$29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$127.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$119.12. CGI has a 1 year low of C$95.45 and a 1 year high of C$138.43.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

