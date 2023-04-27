ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36, Briefing.com reports. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $948.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $27.19 on Thursday. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This is a boost from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

CHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

In other ChampionX news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.