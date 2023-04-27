Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Update

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,500 shares, a growth of 587.7% from the March 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,065 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP owned approximately 3.21% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,399. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.