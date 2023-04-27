China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Up 1,337.5% in April

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 1,337.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Price Performance

CIADY stock opened at $39.20 on Thursday. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

