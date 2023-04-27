China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Up 618.6% in April

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 618.6% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

China Merchants Bank Stock Performance

China Merchants Bank stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 42,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75. China Merchants Bank has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China Merchants Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

Further Reading

