Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $43.03 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $43.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $42.19. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $41.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2024 earnings at $13.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $52.05 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.99% and a net margin of 11.49%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 12.9 %

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,003.82.

NYSE CMG opened at $2,009.85 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2,047.31. The stock has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,636.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1,556.61.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $17,938,741. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

