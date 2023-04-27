Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,885.00 Price Target at Barclays

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CMG. TD Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $2,050.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $1,760.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,664.00 to $1,743.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,003.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,009.85 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $2,047.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,636.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,556.61. The firm has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,938,741. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

