Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPRQF. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the business of ownership, management, and development of real estate portfolio of commercial and residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Industrial; and Mixed-Use, Residential, and Other. The Retail segment focuses on necessity-based retail tenants.

