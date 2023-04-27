Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPRQF. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th.
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64.
About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the business of ownership, management, and development of real estate portfolio of commercial and residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Industrial; and Mixed-Use, Residential, and Other. The Retail segment focuses on necessity-based retail tenants.
Featured Stories
