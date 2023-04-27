Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.03-3.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.70-5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.69 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.78 EPS.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $92.00 on Thursday. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.67.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.88%.

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus cut Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,808,000 after acquiring an additional 645,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,273,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,635,000 after acquiring an additional 44,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Church & Dwight by 7.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 733,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,931,000 after acquiring an additional 52,272 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

