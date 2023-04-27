CIBC Increases Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Price Target to C$150.00

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$146.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 350.45% from the company’s current price.
Canadian General Investments Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of CGI traded up C$0.17 on Thursday, hitting C$33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891. Canadian General Investments has a fifty-two week low of C$28.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$694.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.25.
Canadian General Investments Company Profile
