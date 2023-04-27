CIBC Increases Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Price Target to C$150.00

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$146.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 350.45% from the company’s current price.

Canadian General Investments Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CGI traded up C$0.17 on Thursday, hitting C$33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891. Canadian General Investments has a fifty-two week low of C$28.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$694.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

