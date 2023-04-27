CIBC Increases Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Price Target to C$76.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.75 to C$75.75 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.16 billion.

