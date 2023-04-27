Cidel Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,848,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,085,000. Brookfield accounts for approximately 2.7% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Brookfield at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $784,527,000. Markel Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,197,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,988,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,762,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,070,000. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BN traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,560,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,452. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.01.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.22%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

