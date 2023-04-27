Cidel Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises approximately 1.8% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $38,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,952. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.95. The company has a market capitalization of $227.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 180.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

