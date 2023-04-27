Cidel Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 598,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,133,033 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $17,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.98. The stock had a trading volume of 611,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,719. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.13.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 billion.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

