Cidel Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,974 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 838.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.67. 643,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,587. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day moving average is $59.58. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $121,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,153.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,098 shares of company stock valued at $582,994. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

