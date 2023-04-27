Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 239.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

VOO traded up $6.20 on Thursday, reaching $377.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,978,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,577. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $396.89. The stock has a market cap of $281.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $369.65 and its 200 day moving average is $362.85.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

