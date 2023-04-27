Cidel Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 46,534 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of PulteGroup worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.86.

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.62. 1,959,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,708. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.77%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

