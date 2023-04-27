Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,523 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,523 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.3% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $28,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,636 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 99.2% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,345,000 after purchasing an additional 848,152 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 126.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,252,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,455,000 after purchasing an additional 698,563 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,015,000 after purchasing an additional 426,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 531.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 496,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,427,000 after purchasing an additional 417,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

Insider Activity

Analog Devices Price Performance

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,011,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24. The firm has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.02.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

