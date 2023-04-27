Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 37,900 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 676,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,900 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up about 3.8% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $80,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.56. The stock had a trading volume of 791,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.36. The firm has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.98%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

