Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 48,437 Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 523,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,437 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Nuvei worth $13,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 27.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 79.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 6,169.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Nuvei from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvei currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

Nuvei Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Nuvei stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,083. Nuvei Co. has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $61.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.92 million. Nuvei had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Research analysts forecast that Nuvei Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Featured Stories

