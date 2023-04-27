Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 70,821 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 789,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,821 shares during the quarter. Fortis makes up approximately 1.5% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $31,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:FTS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.01. The company had a trading volume of 256,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,427. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.65. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Fortis had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 79.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, March 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Fortis Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.