Cidel Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 75,891 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,403,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after buying an additional 22,821 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,952 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 38,611 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($72.44) to GBX 6,200 ($77.43) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. CLSA raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,960,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.09.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

