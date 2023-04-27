Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 774,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,479,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIFR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $569.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cipher Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cipher Mining by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cipher Mining by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cipher Mining by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
