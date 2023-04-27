Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Lowered to $110.00 at KeyCorp

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.00.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $83.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $111.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $101,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,991.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 16,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,680,801.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,280 shares in the company, valued at $962,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $101,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,991.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,447,489. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,086,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,733,000 after purchasing an additional 66,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,891,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,357,000 after acquiring an additional 160,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,841,000 after buying an additional 57,270 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after buying an additional 1,277,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,453,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,257,000 after purchasing an additional 30,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

