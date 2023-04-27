Citigroup Raises Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $74.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KO. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.88.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE KO opened at $63.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.03. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

